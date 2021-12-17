Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Shares Acquired by AltraVue Capital LLC

AltraVue Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 70.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,630 shares during the period. Cable One comprises about 3.0% of AltraVue Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. AltraVue Capital LLC’s holdings in Cable One were worth $20,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CABO. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Cable One by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cable One by 112.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Cable One by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,211,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Cable One by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CABO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Cable One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $2,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Cable One from $2,671.00 to $2,480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Cable One from $2,236.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,149.57.

In other news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,811.00, for a total transaction of $595,819.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP James A. Obermeyer sold 71 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,843.98, for a total value of $130,922.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 885 shares of company stock valued at $1,604,877. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CABO traded up $37.06 on Friday, reaching $1,663.99. 399 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,851. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,775.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,870.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 0.54. Cable One, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.00 and a 12 month high of $2,326.80.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.60 by ($4.27). The firm had revenue of $430.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.87 million. Cable One had a net margin of 22.07% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cable One, Inc. will post 48.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Cable One’s payout ratio is currently 20.47%.

Cable One

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

