CAE (NYSE:CAE) Rating Increased to Buy at Desjardins

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) was upgraded by analysts at Desjardins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

CAE has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of CAE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of CAE in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of CAE from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.78.

Get CAE alerts:

NYSE CAE opened at $23.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.44. CAE has a twelve month low of $21.65 and a twelve month high of $34.19. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 65.25, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.74.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). CAE had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 3.91%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CAE will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in CAE in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of CAE during the second quarter worth $33,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CAE during the second quarter worth $43,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of CAE by 44.7% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,201 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CAE by 50.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. 56.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CAE

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.