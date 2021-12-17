Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.32 Billion

Equities analysts expect Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) to report sales of $1.32 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Camping World’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.41 billion. Camping World posted sales of $1.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Camping World will report full-year sales of $6.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.80 billion to $6.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $7.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.98 billion to $7.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Camping World.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Camping World had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 181.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on CWH. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Camping World from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Truist lowered their price target on shares of Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.78.

Shares of CWH stock traded down $1.03 on Thursday, hitting $38.11. 899,814 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,193,684. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 3.06. Camping World has a one year low of $25.69 and a one year high of $49.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.54%.

In related news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 8,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $371,196.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 45.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Camping World by 24.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 37,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 7,230 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Camping World by 560.6% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 43,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 36,548 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Camping World by 4.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 281,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,924,000 after acquiring an additional 12,418 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Camping World by 9,421.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 24,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 24,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World during the third quarter valued at $341,000. 41.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

