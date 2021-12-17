Canaccord Genuity Begins Coverage on Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE)

Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) in a research report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BRZE. JMP Securities started coverage on Braze in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Braze in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Braze in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Braze in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Braze in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Braze currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $88.82.

Shares of BRZE stock opened at $60.97 on Monday. Braze has a twelve month low of $55.73 and a twelve month high of $98.78.

Braze Inc provide comprehensive customer engagement platform which powers interactions between consumers and brands. The company can ingest and process customer data in real time, orchestrate and optimize contextually relevant, cross-channel marketing campaigns and continuously evolve their customer engagement strategies.

