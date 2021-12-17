Canaccord Genuity Reiterates “Speculative Buy” Rating for Allstate (LON:ALL)

Allstate (LON:ALL)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating restated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 45 ($0.59) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price suggests a potential upside of 73.75% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 46 ($0.61) price objective on shares of Allstate in a report on Wednesday.

Get Allstate alerts:

Shares of LON ALL opened at GBX 25.90 ($0.34) on Wednesday. Allstate has a fifty-two week low of GBX 19 ($0.25) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 29.50 ($0.39).

The Allstate Corporation protects people from life’s uncertainties with a wide array of protection for autos, homes, electronic devices and identity theft with more than 172 million policies in force. Products are available through a broad distribution network including Allstate agents, independent agents, major retailers, online and at the workplace.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.