Canada Silver Cobalt Works (CVE:CCW) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.16

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (CVE:CCW) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 401680 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The firm has a market cap of C$27.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.30.

About Canada Silver Cobalt Works (CVE:CCW)

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for silver, cobalt, nickel, gold, and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the Castle mine consists of 19 claims, 34 leases, and two licenses covering an area of 2,815 hectares located in Ontario, Canada.

