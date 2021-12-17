Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Cut to “Hold” at Vertical Research

Vertical Research cut shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $129.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CNI. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$166.00 to C$168.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $142.71.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Shares of CNI opened at $128.87 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $128.64 and its 200-day moving average is $116.85. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $100.66 and a 12 month high of $136.22. The firm has a market cap of $90.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.40. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Canadian National Railway’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.4977 per share. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.95%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,819 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 587 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 17,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 5,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. 69.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.