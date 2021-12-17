Canal Insurance CO Purchases New Shares in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX)

Canal Insurance CO purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000. Canal Insurance CO owned approximately 0.05% of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REMX. Florin Court Capital LLP boosted its position in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 158.2% during the second quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP now owns 10,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 137.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 76,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,458,000 after acquiring an additional 44,124 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the second quarter worth $447,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF stock opened at $113.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.42. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF has a 12 month low of $58.50 and a 12 month high of $126.01.

