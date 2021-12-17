Canon (NYSE:CAJ) Stock Price Up 2.4%

Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) shares rose 2.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.37 and last traded at $23.96. Approximately 4,719 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 303,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.40.

CAJ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Canon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Canon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.32.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. Canon had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Canon Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAJ. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Canon in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,723,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Canon by 611.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 231,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,235,000 after buying an additional 198,815 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Canon by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,065,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,741,000 after buying an additional 184,395 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Canon by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 939,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,906,000 after buying an additional 148,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Canon by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 458,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,375,000 after buying an additional 116,144 shares during the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canon

Canon, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of office multifunction devices, copying machines, printers, cameras, and lithography equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Business Unit (BU), Imaging Systems, Medical Systems and Others. The Office BU segment offers MFDs, printers, copying machines for personal and office use, and production print products for print professionals.

