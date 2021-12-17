Capita plc (OTCMKTS:CTAGF) Short Interest Up 138.5% in November

Capita plc (OTCMKTS:CTAGF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 138.5% from the November 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:CTAGF opened at $0.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.62. Capita has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $0.62.

Capita Company Profile

Capita Plc engages in the provision of technology-enabled business process outsourcing and business process management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software, People Solutions, Customer Management, Government Services, Technology Solutions, Specialist Services, and Group Trading and Central Services.

