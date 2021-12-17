Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $385,000 Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 98.2% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 69.5% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DD shares. Vertical Research upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Mizuho raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $84.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $76.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.86.

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $78.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.52. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.37 and a 52-week high of $87.27. The firm has a market cap of $41.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.01.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 36.78%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.06%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

