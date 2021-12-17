Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $709,000 Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,702,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,897,064,000 after purchasing an additional 99,690 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 447,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,568,000 after purchasing an additional 45,744 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 421,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,328,000 after purchasing an additional 27,472 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 249,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,339,000 after purchasing an additional 112,537 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 245,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,897,000 after purchasing an additional 9,561 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on MELI. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,016.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,178.03 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,018.73 and a 52-week high of $2,020.00. The company has a market capitalization of $58.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 740.90 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,409.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,567.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 28.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

