Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF were worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ECH. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 199.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 44.3% during the second quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $552,000.

Get iShares MSCI Chile ETF alerts:

Shares of ECH opened at $24.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.37 and its 200 day moving average is $26.90. iShares MSCI Chile ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.34 and a fifty-two week high of $56.53.

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

Recommended Story: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Chile ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Chile ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.