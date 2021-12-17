Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Purchases 436 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Clorox by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. 76.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CLX opened at $178.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $165.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.49, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $156.23 and a 1-year high of $231.11.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.18. Clorox had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 84.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.10%.

In other news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLX. TheStreet cut shares of Clorox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Clorox from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Argus cut shares of Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.50.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

