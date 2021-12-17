Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 208 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,886 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 226 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,999 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 205 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 1,714 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $208.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. BTIG Research cut shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.62.

NYSE TDOC opened at $87.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.16. The stock has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.15 and a beta of 0.38. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.27 and a 12-month high of $308.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $521.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 43.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 80.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 3,664 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.08, for a total value of $425,317.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.84, for a total transaction of $1,508,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,883 shares of company stock worth $3,419,233 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

