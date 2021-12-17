Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 4,198 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,198 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFUS. Plancorp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $280,902,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $250,918,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,701,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $180,958,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,718,000.

NYSEARCA:DFUS opened at $50.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.31. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $45.75 and a 12 month high of $51.90.

