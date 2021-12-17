Capital (LON:CAPD) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $80.43

Capital Limited (LON:CAPD) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 80.43 ($1.06) and traded as low as GBX 78.10 ($1.03). Capital shares last traded at GBX 80 ($1.06), with a volume of 224,677 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 124 ($1.64) price target on shares of Capital in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Capital from GBX 125 ($1.65) to GBX 127 ($1.68) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

Get Capital alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.57. The firm has a market cap of £151.70 million and a P/E ratio of 5.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 81.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 80.44.

In other Capital news, insider David Abery sold 17,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 84 ($1.11), for a total value of £14,880.60 ($19,665.12).

About Capital (LON:CAPD)

Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various drilling solutions to customers in the minerals industry. It offers exploration drilling services, including air core, reverse circulation, diamond core, deep hole diamond, directional, and underground diamond drilling; mineral geochemical analysis laboratory services; and grade control drilling services, such as advanced/deep grade control, shallow grade control, reverse circulation, and underground diamond drilling.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.