Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,088 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $11,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 73,375.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,870 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in Capital One Financial by 24.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COF opened at $148.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.66. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.05 and a fifty-two week high of $177.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 39.92% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 26.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.96%.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total value of $3,307,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $76,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on COF shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $214.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.46.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

