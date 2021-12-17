Capita’s (CPI) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Capita (LON:CPI) in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 80 ($1.06) target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CPI. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Capita in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Capita to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 55 ($0.73) to GBX 70 ($0.93) in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 60.40 ($0.80).

Get Capita alerts:

LON CPI opened at GBX 33.61 ($0.44) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 459.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 45.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 43.64. Capita has a 1 year low of GBX 31.85 ($0.42) and a 1 year high of GBX 55.98 ($0.74). The firm has a market capitalization of £566.08 million and a P/E ratio of 2.09.

In other news, insider Ian Powell acquired 70,000 shares of Capita stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 35 ($0.46) per share, for a total transaction of £24,500 ($32,377.43). Insiders have acquired 71,074 shares of company stock worth $2,500,724 over the last quarter.

About Capita

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors. It operates through six divisions: Software, People Solutions, Customer Management, Government Services, Technology Solutions, and Specialist Services. The company offers application software and other solutions, such as automation, critical communication system, finance and payment, management information system, workforce management, and education software products and services; and people solutions, including human resources advisory and digitally enabled services comprising learning, resourcing, pensions, and HR outsourcing services.

Read More: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Capita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.