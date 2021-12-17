Cardero Resource Corp. (OTCMKTS:CDYCF) Short Interest Down 45.9% in November

Cardero Resource Corp. (OTCMKTS:CDYCF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decrease of 45.9% from the November 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CDYCF traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.10. The stock had a trading volume of 12,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,865. Cardero Resource has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.08 and a 200-day moving average of $0.07.

Cardero Resource Company Profile

Cardero Resource Corp. is an exploration resource company, which focusses on building a base metals exploration and development. Its projects include Zonia Copper Oxide Project, Silver Queen Property and Copper Fundamentals. The company was founded by Hendrik van Alphen in December 31, 1985 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

