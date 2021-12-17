Carderock Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,036 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Amundi bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at about $275,150,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 178.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,124,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,926,000 after buying an additional 2,001,616 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth about $88,810,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 34.2% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,429,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $397,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 176,557,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,938,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,015 shares during the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NEE. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.75.

NYSE:NEE traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.27. 43,016 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,638,603. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.33. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.33 and a 52-week high of $92.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $179.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.86, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.29.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.33%.

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total transaction of $1,097,113.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,448 shares of company stock worth $8,870,498 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

