Carderock Capital Management Inc. Acquires 36 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,514 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up approximately 2.5% of Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $8,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MA. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 234.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA stock traded down $7.96 on Friday, reaching $344.96. 64,432 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,107,641. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $306.00 and a twelve month high of $401.50. The company has a market capitalization of $338.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.41, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $343.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $356.63.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. The business’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 30th that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.65%.

In other Mastercard news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $3,947,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.30, for a total value of $28,690,408.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 647,628 shares of company stock valued at $214,977,545. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $448.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $429.40.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

