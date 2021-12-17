Carderock Capital Management Inc. Buys 174 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. S&P Global makes up approximately 1.7% of Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $6,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in S&P Global by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 147,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 75.6% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 9.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 6.6% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 91.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&P Global stock traded down $7.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $469.54. The stock had a trading volume of 9,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,947. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $303.50 and a twelve month high of $484.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.16 billion, a PE ratio of 41.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $457.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $435.33.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. S&P Global had a return on equity of 260.75% and a net margin of 34.72%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.55%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.80.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

