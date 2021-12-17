Carderock Capital Management Inc. Buys 904 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 35.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 904 shares during the quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LRCX. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter worth $36,000. Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Lam Research from $715.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $750.00 to $690.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on Lam Research from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho decreased their price target on Lam Research from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Lam Research from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $698.50.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $3,068,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 34,555 shares of company stock worth $22,125,803 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded down $4.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $666.43. 7,774 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,435,815. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.16. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $465.50 and a one year high of $719.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $619.80 and its 200 day moving average is $615.66.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.96% and a net margin of 27.07%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.26%.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

