Carderock Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth $449,404,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,963,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,540,285,000 after purchasing an additional 769,762 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 19,774.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 694,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 691,313 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,546,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,101,671,000 after acquiring an additional 555,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,575,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $511,512,000 after acquiring an additional 543,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ADP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $247.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $228.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.57.

Shares of ADP traded down $2.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $229.54. 11,772 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,657,961. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.31 and a 12 month high of $241.18. The company has a market capitalization of $96.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $226.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 47.31%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 15,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.97, for a total value of $3,646,404.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.87, for a total transaction of $12,011,626.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,767 shares of company stock worth $27,983,809 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Further Reading: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.