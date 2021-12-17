Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL) Now Covered by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

CRDL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Leede Jones Gab reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardiol Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cardiol Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.17.

NASDAQ CRDL opened at $1.87 on Friday. Cardiol Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $4.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.74.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Cardiol Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Cardiol Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Cardiol Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Cardiol Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000.

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on the research and clinical development of anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its product, CardiolRx, is a pharmaceutically produced extra strength oral cannabidiol formulation that is entering a Phase II/III outcomes study in hospitalized patients testing positive for the COVID-19 virus.

