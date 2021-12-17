CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $75.56 Million

Wall Street analysts expect CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) to announce sales of $75.56 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CareDx’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $75.98 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $74.80 million. CareDx reported sales of $58.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CareDx will report full-year sales of $292.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $292.00 million to $293.16 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $341.59 million, with estimates ranging from $337.20 million to $350.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CareDx.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.21. CareDx had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $75.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CDNA shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of CareDx in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet cut shares of CareDx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of CareDx from $108.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CareDx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.60.

Shares of CDNA opened at $42.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.60. CareDx has a 52 week low of $39.16 and a 52 week high of $99.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -120.54 and a beta of 0.57.

In other news, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.67, for a total value of $646,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ankur Dhingra purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.34 per share, for a total transaction of $211,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,634,625. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in CareDx by 82.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in CareDx during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in CareDx during the third quarter worth about $101,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CareDx during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CareDx during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

