CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $280.88 Million

Equities research analysts expect CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) to post sales of $280.88 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for CarGurus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $283.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $278.68 million. CarGurus posted sales of $151.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that CarGurus will report full-year sales of $892.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $890.71 million to $895.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CarGurus.

Get CarGurus alerts:

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.19. CarGurus had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 24.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CARG. TheStreet raised shares of CarGurus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CarGurus from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of CarGurus from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of CarGurus from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CarGurus from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.70.

Shares of CARG traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,457,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,098. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.83 and a 200-day moving average of $31.05. CarGurus has a 12 month low of $22.63 and a 12 month high of $39.77.

In related news, VP Yann Bruno Gellot sold 1,694 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.76, for a total transaction of $58,883.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 41,982 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.91, for a total transaction of $1,465,591.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 811,120 shares of company stock worth $28,661,693. 21.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CARG. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of CarGurus by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 18,225 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $296,000. Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of CarGurus by 142.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of CarGurus by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 79,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

About CarGurus

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

Further Reading: Forex

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CarGurus (CARG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.