Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) VP Christopher Manceaux Sells 994 Shares of Stock

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) VP Christopher Manceaux sold 994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total transaction of $55,624.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of CSV stock opened at $58.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $971.31 million, a P/E ratio of 37.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.78 and a 1-year high of $58.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.35.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $95.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.34 million. Carriage Services had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 22.71%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This is a positive change from Carriage Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is 29.03%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 33,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. 74.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSV. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Carriage Services from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Carriage Services from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Carriage Services from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Carriage Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.50.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

