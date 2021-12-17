Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC cut its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,105 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CARR. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 1.8% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 361,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,585,000 after buying an additional 6,571 shares during the last quarter. TRH Financial LLC boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 38.5% during the third quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 92,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,768,000 after buying an additional 25,599 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 39.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,577,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,065,000 after buying an additional 1,589,475 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 2.8% during the third quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 168,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,697,000 after buying an additional 4,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 29.0% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 135,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,570,000 after buying an additional 30,392 shares during the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $1,851,667.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CARR opened at $53.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.86. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $34.21 and a 1 year high of $58.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.77.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 11.08%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is 19.12%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CARR shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded Carrier Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Carrier Global from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.94.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

