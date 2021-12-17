Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. lessened its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 4.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Caterpillar by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 55,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,633,000 after buying an additional 10,788 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Spreng Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in Caterpillar by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 7,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 67.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.00.

Shares of CAT opened at $206.17 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $175.11 and a one year high of $246.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $201.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.23. The stock has a market cap of $111.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.46 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total transaction of $1,028,205.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

