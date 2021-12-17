Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 96,516 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 620,927 shares.The stock last traded at $130.74 and had previously closed at $132.05.

Separately, Compass Point raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.67.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.76. The firm has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

