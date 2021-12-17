C&C Group (LON:CCR) PT Lowered to GBX 292 at Berenberg Bank

C&C Group (LON:CCR) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 299 ($3.95) to GBX 292 ($3.86) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.70% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Barclays raised shares of C&C Group to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 240 ($3.17) to GBX 280 ($3.70) in a report on Monday, October 18th.

LON CCR opened at GBX 218.40 ($2.89) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £858.07 million and a PE ratio of -13.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 240.14 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 241.72. C&C Group has a 1 year low of GBX 202.80 ($2.68) and a 1 year high of GBX 325.60 ($4.30). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.22, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, ales, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, and Magners brand name. It also distributes third party branded beers, wines, spirits, cider, and soft drinks.

