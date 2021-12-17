CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) Rating Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $12.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $14.00.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Friday, August 27th. They issued an in-line rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.00.
Shares of CCCS stock opened at $11.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.85. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a 52 week low of $8.58 and a 52 week high of $16.11.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $191,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000.
CCC Intelligent Solutions Company Profile
Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire a business via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.
