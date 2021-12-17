CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) Rating Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $12.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $14.00.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Friday, August 27th. They issued an in-line rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of CCCS stock opened at $11.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.85. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a 52 week low of $8.58 and a 52 week high of $16.11.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $176.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.02 million. On average, research analysts forecast that CCC Intelligent Solutions will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $191,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Company Profile

