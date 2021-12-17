CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Short Interest Up 47.5% in November

CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 431,400 shares, a growth of 47.5% from the November 15th total of 292,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,157.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CCDBF opened at $51.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.96. CCL Industries has a twelve month low of $45.52 and a twelve month high of $59.41.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CCDBF shares. TD Securities dropped their price objective on CCL Industries from C$83.00 to C$81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. CIBC decreased their target price on CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.83.

CCL Industries Company Profile

CCL Industries, Inc engages in the conversion of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications. It operates through the following segments: CCL; Avery; Checkpoint; and Innovia. The CCL segment focuses on the production of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials.

