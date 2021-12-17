CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Short Interest Up 47.5% in November

CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 431,400 shares, a growth of 47.5% from the November 15th total of 292,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,157.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CCDBF opened at $51.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.96. CCL Industries has a twelve month low of $45.52 and a twelve month high of $59.41.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CCDBF shares. TD Securities dropped their price objective on CCL Industries from C$83.00 to C$81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. CIBC decreased their target price on CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.83.

CCL Industries, Inc engages in the conversion of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications. It operates through the following segments: CCL; Avery; Checkpoint; and Innovia. The CCL segment focuses on the production of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials.

