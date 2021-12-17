CCLA Investment Management Ltd Boosts Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

CCLA Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,152,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,394 shares during the quarter. TransUnion comprises approximately 2.1% of CCLA Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. CCLA Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $129,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TRU. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 66.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in TransUnion in the second quarter valued at $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in TransUnion in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in TransUnion by 114.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in TransUnion by 23.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on TransUnion from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on TransUnion from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.50.

Shares of TransUnion stock traded down $1.03 on Friday, reaching $111.56. 463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,068,436. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.75. The firm has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.14 and a beta of 1.31. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $83.11 and a 1-year high of $125.35.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $791.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.74 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 15.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.57%.

In other news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.44, for a total value of $144,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Siddharth N. Mehta sold 42,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total value of $4,973,069.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,567 shares of company stock worth $5,192,812. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

