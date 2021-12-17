Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a decrease of 36.6% from the November 15th total of 1,720,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 891,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

NASDAQ CLSN opened at $0.62 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.01. Celsion has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $3.48. The firm has a market cap of $53.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 8.77, a current ratio of 8.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Get Celsion alerts:

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Celsion had a negative return on equity of 39.72% and a negative net margin of 3,912.20%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Celsion will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celsion by 181.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 23,261 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Celsion by 185.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 31,846 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Celsion in the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Celsion by 15.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 138,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 18,497 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celsion in the second quarter worth approximately $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.46% of the company’s stock.

About Celsion

Celsion Corp . is a clinical stage oncology drug company. It focuses on cancer treatments, including directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy and RNA-based therapies. The firm engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical products for cancer treatments. Its portfolio includes deoxyribonucleic acid-mediated immunotherapy and ribonucleic acid-based therapies.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Celsion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.