Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a decrease of 36.6% from the November 15th total of 1,720,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 891,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
NASDAQ CLSN opened at $0.62 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.01. Celsion has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $3.48. The firm has a market cap of $53.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 8.77, a current ratio of 8.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Celsion had a negative return on equity of 39.72% and a negative net margin of 3,912.20%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Celsion will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Celsion
Celsion Corp . is a clinical stage oncology drug company. It focuses on cancer treatments, including directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy and RNA-based therapies. The firm engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical products for cancer treatments. Its portfolio includes deoxyribonucleic acid-mediated immunotherapy and ribonucleic acid-based therapies.
