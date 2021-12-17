Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) CEO Michael F. Neidorff Sells 50,000 Shares

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.71, for a total value of $3,985,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $83.00 on Friday. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.16 and a fifty-two week high of $84.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $48.43 billion, a PE ratio of 66.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.51.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.03). Centene had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $32.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Centene from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Centene from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Truist raised their price objective on Centene from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Centene from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Centene has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Centene by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Centene by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 137,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,548,000 after acquiring an additional 12,091 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Centene by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Centene by 6,316.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,515,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

