Centene (NYSE:CNC) Price Target Raised to $100.00

Centene (NYSE:CNC) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $93.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CNC. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Centene from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Centene from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $86.25.

NYSE CNC opened at $83.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.48. The company has a market cap of $48.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.51. Centene has a 1 year low of $57.16 and a 1 year high of $84.75.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $32.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.63 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 0.60%. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Centene will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Centene news, COO Brent D. Layton sold 3,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $277,120.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.71, for a total transaction of $3,985,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,326 shares of company stock valued at $8,791,067 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNC. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 101.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,355,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,701,038 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Centene in the 2nd quarter valued at about $249,188,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 5,798,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234,509 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Centene in the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,488,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 6,316.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,515,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,467 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

