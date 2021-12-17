Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Short Interest Update

Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 42.0% from the November 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of CPYYY stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.49. 25,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,581. Centrica has a fifty-two week low of $2.17 and a fifty-two week high of $3.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.02.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CPYYY shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley raised Centrica from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Centrica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

About Centrica

Centrica Plc engages in the provision of energy supply and services. The company was founded on March 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Windsor, the United Kingdom.

