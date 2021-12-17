ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Director Sells $9,933,603.12 in Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Director Michael Linse sold 479,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $9,933,603.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael Linse also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 10th, Michael Linse sold 23,934 shares of ChargePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $477,722.64.

Shares of ChargePoint stock opened at $19.13 on Friday. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.60 and a 12-month high of $49.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.38.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $65.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.26 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 188.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

CHPT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.06.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHPT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 804.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,828,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,708,000 after buying an additional 7,852,129 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the second quarter worth about $171,053,000. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in ChargePoint in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,878,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in ChargePoint in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,713,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ChargePoint in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,038,000. 40.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChargePoint Company Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

