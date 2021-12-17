Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) PT Lowered to $37.00

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Barclays from $40.00 to $37.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 1.10% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CAKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $60.00 to $52.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.46.

Shares of CAKE opened at $37.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 287.79, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.75. Cheesecake Factory has a 1 year low of $34.64 and a 1 year high of $65.81.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $754.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.45 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Edie A. Ames purchased 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.12 per share, with a total value of $74,448.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 13,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,720 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,308 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cheesecake Factory

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

