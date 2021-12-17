Chiliz Price Down 11.6% Over Last 7 Days (CHZ)

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 17th. One Chiliz coin can currently be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000571 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Chiliz has traded down 11.6% against the dollar. Chiliz has a total market capitalization of $1.57 billion and approximately $167.58 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002168 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004259 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001120 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00039070 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $92.44 or 0.00200435 BTC.

About Chiliz

CHZ is a coin. It launched on October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 5,954,921,248 coins. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chiliz’s official website is www.chiliz.com . Chiliz’s official message board is medium.com/chiliz

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a fin-tech platform for tokenizing sports teams. Its currency and blockchain technology power products for casual, mainstream consumers. Socios.com – a tokenized fan engagement solution for sports – is the first platform powered by Chiliz. The CHZ token is currently available across two blockchains in BEP-2 & ERC20 variations. It is openly purchasable on multiple centralized exchanges including Binance DEX, KuCoin, Bitmax, and others. CHZ tokens will also be purchasable on Socios.com via debit/ credit card. CHZ tokens run on both Binance Chain and the Ethereum blockchain. “

Chiliz Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chiliz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chiliz using one of the exchanges listed above.

