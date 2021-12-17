China Evergrande Group (OTCMKTS:EGRNF) Short Interest Down 67.9% in November

China Evergrande Group (OTCMKTS:EGRNF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,453,600 shares, a decline of 67.9% from the November 15th total of 17,014,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 543,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.0 days.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EGRNF. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of China Evergrande Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of China Evergrande Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th.

Get China Evergrande Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:EGRNF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.20. The company had a trading volume of 97,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,849. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.32. China Evergrande Group has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $4.00.

China Evergrande Group, an investment holding company, primarily engages in the property development business in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Property Development, Property Investment, Property Management Services, and Other Businesses. It is involved in the development of residential properties, as well as other businesses, including property investment, property management, property construction, new energy vehicle, hotel operation, finance, internet, cultural tourism, and health businesses.

See Also: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for China Evergrande Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Evergrande Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.