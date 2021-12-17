China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “China Life Insurance Company Limited is the leading life insurance company in China’s life insurance market. The Company provides products and services including individual life insurance, group life insurance, accident and health insurance. The Company is China’s largest life insurance company, a leading provider of annuity products and life insurance for both individuals and groups, and a leading provider of accident and health insurance. Through its controlling shareholding in the China Life Insurance Assets Management Co., Ltd., the Company became China’s largest insurance asset management company and one of the largest institutional investors in China. “

NYSE LFC opened at $8.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.02. China Life Insurance has a 12 month low of $7.85 and a 12 month high of $11.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 9.05 and a quick ratio of 20.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.85.

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $34.40 billion for the quarter. China Life Insurance had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 6.41%. As a group, analysts anticipate that China Life Insurance will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LFC. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of China Life Insurance during the third quarter worth about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of China Life Insurance during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of China Life Insurance during the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of China Life Insurance by 328.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 8,449 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of China Life Insurance by 74.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 4,228 shares during the period. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity products, accident, and health insurance products.

