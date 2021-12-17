China Recycling Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CREG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

China Recycling Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CREG) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,900 shares, a decrease of 61.9% from the November 15th total of 83,700 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in China Recycling Energy stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of China Recycling Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CREG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.12% of China Recycling Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

China Recycling Energy stock opened at $4.07 on Friday. China Recycling Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.86 and a fifty-two week high of $14.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.02.

China Recycling Energy Corp. engages in the provision of energy savings and recycling products and services. It offers waste energy recycling projects for industrial applications and develops Build-Operate-Transfer model to provide energy saving and recovery facilities for multiple energy intensive industries in China.

