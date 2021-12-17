China Recycling Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CREG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

China Recycling Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CREG) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,900 shares, a decrease of 61.9% from the November 15th total of 83,700 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in China Recycling Energy stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of China Recycling Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CREG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.12% of China Recycling Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

China Recycling Energy stock opened at $4.07 on Friday. China Recycling Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.86 and a fifty-two week high of $14.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.02.

China Recycling Energy Company Profile

China Recycling Energy Corp. engages in the provision of energy savings and recycling products and services. It offers waste energy recycling projects for industrial applications and develops Build-Operate-Transfer model to provide energy saving and recovery facilities for multiple energy intensive industries in China.

