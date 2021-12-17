CHS (NASDAQ:CHSCO) Stock Price Up 1%

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO)’s stock price rose 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.90 and last traded at $27.90. Approximately 35,121 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 22,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.61.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.4922 dividend. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CHS stock. F M Investments LLC bought a new stake in CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

About CHS (NASDAQ:CHSCO)

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

