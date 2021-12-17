CHS (NASDAQ:CHSCP) Stock Price Up 1.5%

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP)’s stock price rose 1.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $30.99 and last traded at $30.80. Approximately 9,422 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 15,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.34.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CHS stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CHS were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

CHS Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHSCP)

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

