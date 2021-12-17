CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) Short Interest Up 59.9% in November

CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 629,500 shares, a growth of 59.9% from the November 15th total of 393,600 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 17.6 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CIXX shares. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised CI Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on CI Financial from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on CI Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CI Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.28.

Get CI Financial alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of CI Financial by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 302,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,129,000 after purchasing an additional 45,235 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its stake in shares of CI Financial by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of CI Financial by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 7,959 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CI Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,416,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CI Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,246,000. 41.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CIXX traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.70. 56,943 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,040. CI Financial has a twelve month low of $11.71 and a twelve month high of $24.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.22 and a 200 day moving average of $20.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion and a PE ratio of 14.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1447 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. This is an increase from CI Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 38.51%.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

Further Reading: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.