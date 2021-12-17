Cigna (NYSE:CI) Cut to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cigna (NYSE:CI) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $238.00 price target on the health services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $255.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cigna from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Cigna from $285.00 to $244.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a buy rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a hold rating and set a $223.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cigna has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $263.61.

Shares of CI opened at $218.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $210.90 and a 200 day moving average of $218.76. Cigna has a twelve month low of $190.88 and a twelve month high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. Cigna had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $44.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cigna will post 20.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 16.81%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna by 19,515.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 7,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna by 203.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 164 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

